Special Olympics athletes go head-to-head with GR DRIVE basketball team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-More than 40 Special Olympics athletes got the chance to learn from the pros; the Grand Rapids DRIVE Basketball team. The clinic, held at Forest Hills Eastern High School, was put on by the Perrigo Charitable Foundation.

Click video above to watch.

The Perrigo Charitbale Foundation is also spearheading a charity basketball game, the entire community is invited to attend. The Grand Rapids Drive Basketball team will play the charity game on Sunday, February 11th at 1PM, at the Deltaplex. Tickets can be purchased here.

About the Perrigo Foundation

The Perrigo Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization funded by the Perrigo Company. The mission is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health, well-being and education of individuals and families in communities that Perrigo serves.