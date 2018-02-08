It’s Dog Day at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) You don’t expect to see dogs in a hospital, but you might run into some very special dogs at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The hospital is partnering with West Michigan Therapy Dogs for bring dogs into the hospital 2 to 3 times month for Dog Day. Dogs visit patients and staff in the inpatient and emergency departments. Deb Caukin is with the West Michigan Therapy Dogs, she says bringing the dogs to help patients is a great way to give back to the community. The visits help to promote emotional, physical and psychological health for patients and staff at the hospital.

