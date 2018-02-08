Help end the childhood hunger epidemic with IM KIDS 3rd Meal

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-Help ensure that lunch is not the last meal of the day for children in our community. In Ionia County, 1 in 5 children are food insecure. In Montcalm, the number is 1 in 4. Watch video above to see how you can help.

Click here to LIKE the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Facebook Page.

IMPACT IS EASY

Everyday 473 lunches are packed for local kids

A small jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 23 sandwiches

A large jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 50 sandwiches

Loaves of bread needed are 42 per day

A 6 lb can of pears makes 29 fruit cups-it takes 13 cans each day

Each day trail mix for all kids uses 6 boxes of Cheerios, 15 cups of raisins, 6 bags of Pretzels