Exploring careers in the food industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) An important part of education is exposing young people to different career opportunities. The Kent Intermediate School District (ISD) offers job shadowing opportunities, Groundhog Job Shadow Day on February 2.

Kent ISD sent more than 900 students into 108 companies in and around Kent County. Four job shadow students joined Maranda for a trip to the Meijer Grid 70 Test Kitchens. Students got a chance to meet 2 chefs from the Meijer test kitchen, to find out what inspired them to pursue their career path in the food industry. Meijer’s Gird 70 is a test kitchen where food scientists test and compare Meijer brand products against the national labels.

Kent ISD puts an emphasis on career readiness to help students explore different careers, hear from adults in their career path, and help them learn about themselves and possible career goals.

