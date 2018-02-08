Expect great food at the ballpark this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – While the West Michigan Whitecaps players start getting in shape for the field, Fifth Third Ballpark is getting ready to bring in some serious eats! Fans love to see the West Michigan Whitecaps, experience an outdoor game, see the mascots, have fun, and of course, sample some delicious food. The process for the menu begins in winter when the West Michigan Whitecaps hold their food preview event. Whitecaps staff members, food vendors, and brokers all get together to serve up and sample new food ideas for the ballpark.

