Celebrating winter and wild animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

The 8-day festival is designed to take advantage of Michigan’s cold climate, provide fun ways for people to get outside and enjoy the season and make Grand Rapids a better winter city, which makes Grand Rapids a better year-round city. World of Winter comprises of a variety of free- and low-cost events that feature a wide variety of activities for both families and adults.

February 9

5:00 – 11:30 PM | PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch party with live ice carving

World’s Largest Game of Gaga Ball

5:00 PM | Valent-ICE Kick-Off

Downtown gallery of 50+ ice sculptures

Live ice carving demonstration

6:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

8:00 PM Athletes & All-Stars Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

February 10

12:00 – 6:00 PM | ICE Breaker & Paint the Park

Community crafted ice mural

Live carving of community selected ice sculpture by Ice Guru Randy Finch

Kids skate FREE

Food trucks

11:00 AM Ice Sculpture Running Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

12:30, 2:30 & 5:30 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

12:00 – 6:00 PM Snowshoe Demonstration in Heartside Park

February 11

12:30 – 8:30 PM | Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament

12:30-1:00 PM | Registration – Family Division

1:00 – 3:00 PM | Family Division Competition

3:00 – 3:30 PM | Family Division Awards Ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle

3:00 – 3:30 PM | Registration – Adult Division

3:30 – 8:00 PM | Adult Division Competition

8:00 – 8:30 PM | Adult Division Awards Ceremony (location TBD)

Additional activities:

1:30, 4:00 PM Ice Sculpture Walking Tour with Grand Rapids Running Tours

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Have fun exploring the survival techniques of a Chaco tortoise, hooded rats, emperor scorpions, and a New Caledonian gecko. Enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, completing art projects, playing animal games, and trying your luck at animal challenges. Perfect for ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome. Come in from the cold and have some fun! Reservations are required! Call Meijer Gardens at 616-975-3144 or John Ball Zoo at 616-336-4301 to enroll.

Member Cost: $5



$5 Non-Member Cost: $7



$7 Age Range: 3 and older

In collaboration with John Ball Zoo.

The Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series continues with Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban™. John Williams’ legendary score will be performed with the Grand Rapids Pops as the film is projected simultaneously on the big screen.

Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm

Bring the whole family out to this one, including the dog! It’s Pucks and Paws Night, the one game of the year when your furry, four-legged family member can sit next to you and take in a hockey game. Tickets for dogs are $5 and proceeds will be donated to the Animal Rescue Project. First intermission entertainment will be provided by the CANINE STARS, a group of rescue stunt dogs. We will also be hosting an adoption event at the game.

Sunday at 3pm