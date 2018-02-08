10 peanut-free treats for classroom Valentine’s Day parties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day cards and treats for the kid’s classroom party here’s a handy list of approved peanut-free treats. The Safe Snack Valentine’s Day Guide from snacksafely.com can be downloaded here and is always updated!

Reminder: When in doubt, skip the food “treat” and have your child pass out a fun prize like pencils, tattoos, stickers or stampers. There are so many options for non-food items for classroom parties that you can pick up for the same cost as candy.

10 peanut-free Valentine’s Day treats

***This information expires on 2/21/18

1. Teddy Grahams – Cinnamon, Honey, Chocolate, Chocolatey Chip, Mini

2. Barnum’s Animal Crackers – Original

3. Chips Ahoy – Chocolate Chip, Reduced Fat, Candy Blasts, Chunky, Chewy, White Fudge Chunky, Mini

4. Oreos – Original, Double Stuf

5. Dum Dums – Assorted, Holiday Pops, Summertime Favorites

6. Charms Blow Pops

7. Charleston Chew

8. Skittles – All varieties

9. Smarties

10. Tootsie Roll Vanilla & Cherry Midgees