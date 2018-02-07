You deserve this: Downtown Market is serving up “ice cold” drinks from Ice Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s been a week. One of those where your Monday feels like Friday. You know what I’m talking about.

But here’s the plus.

Not only is the weekend around the corner, but so are the Olympics. The celebratory time of beer drinking, unnecessary chanting at your television, and pretending we know all the intricate rules of curling is upon us.

Kick off the 2018 games, and reward yourself for a hard week’s work at The Downtown Market Grand Rapids. Outside, you can put together your own team and face off with frozen beer pong, classic yard games and more.

It gets better.

Continue to show your support for TEAM USA with their red or blue shots served in house-made ice shot glasses. “Go for the Gold” with their American Mule and then get toasty with a classic Hot Toddy, featuring tea from Spice Merchants. The Dowtown Market Ice Bar will also feature a selection of winter beers, as requested.

I know you want to attend. Here are the dates.

Friday, February 9: 4p – 8p
Saturday, February 10: 12p – 8p
Sunday, February 11: 12p-4p

Learn more: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/ice-bar-olympic-games-at-the-downtown-market

