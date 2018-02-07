Psttt…. Valentine’s Day gift ideas (your wife wants you to read this)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching! Even if your wife says she doesn’t want or need anything, you should know that’s just not true. Every woman wants to feel special especially when her Facebook feed is blowing up with friends posting pics of their flowers, chocolates etc. Not sure what to get? No worries, we’ve got you covered—we scoped the web for some great Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her. Take a look!

For Her:

Custom Gift Basket

Art of the Table will make the perfect Valentine’s Day basket for your budget and style. Create your own theme or ask the staff!

Edible Bouquet

Specializing in chocolate-covered strawberries, Shari’s Berries has a wide variety of bakery treats. They have featured gifts for Valentine’s Day – including berries, cheesecake, chocolates, desserts, and gift baskets.

Romantic Spa Package

Treat your woman to a thoughtful spa day in Grand Rapids! The Crown Jewel, Amway Plaza, Design 1, and the JW Marriott offer spa deals and packages perfect for your needs.

Specialty Love Charms

Keep it classic and gift your special someone with some jewelry! Pandora is offering a wide variety of specialty Valentine’s Day charms, rings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Wood Block Instagram Photo Print

Artifact Uprising lets you print out select Instagram photos so you can give all your cute couple selfies to your partner! The prints include a wooden photo stand.

Local Chocolate Boutique Treats

Gift your sweetheart with some artisan chocolate and confections from Grand Rapid’s MoKaya chocolate boutique. They offer quality handcrafted chocolates and desserts.

Specialty Wine & Cheese Basket

Martha’s Vineyard specializes in making gourmet gift baskets tailored just for you! Whether it be wine, beer, coffee, cheeses, pastas, sauces—they will make a basket perfect for your taste.

Floral Arrangement

Eastern Floral is offering an exclusive collection of the finest Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts. Located in Grand Rapids, Holland, and Grand Haven, this one-stop-shop will create a great gift for your partner.

Do-it-Yourself Dinner

Surprise your sweetie with a romantic dinner with home-made cocktails, appetizers, and entrees. Use these great recipes from Good Housekeeping.

Photo Book

Document your love in a romantic, customized photo book! You can upload your photos and order online at Shutterfly or Snapfish. If you don’t have time to order, create and pick up at your local Meijer or Walgreens.