Peter Rabbit and Early Man hit theatres

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – New family friendly movies are coming to a screen near you!

Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own comedy on the big screen. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of an animal lover who lives next door.

Opens Friday, February 9

Rated PG

Early Man

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy — the Bronze Age.

Opens, February 15

