Get up close with rats, scorpions and geckos!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park are teaming up to host “Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild” classes.

Have fun exploring the survival techniques of a Chaco Tortoise, Hooded Rats, Emperor Scorpions, and a New Caledonian gecko. Enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, completing art projects, playing animal games, and trying your luck at animal challenges.

Perfect for ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome. Come in from the cold and have some fun! Reservations are required! Call Meijer Gardens at 616-975-3144 or John Ball Zoo at 616-336-4301 to enroll.

Member Cost: $5

Non-Member Cost: $7

February 10, 2018 10:00 am – 11:30 am

10:00 am – 11:30 am February 24, 2018 10:00 am – 11:30 am

