Make a difference: donate $20 and feed a child for a month

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s hard to believe that children in our own community are going to bed hungry. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help.

Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club

Send all monetary donations to:

2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.

Donations always needed:

100% Fruit Juice Boxes

Peanut Butter

Fruit Cups

Applesauce

Cereal (full size)

Pretzels

Cracker packs/Granola Bars

Zipper-lock bags

Paper Lunch Sacks

Peanuts

Apples

Seasonal Fruit

Sandwich bread