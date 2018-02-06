Make a difference: donate $20 and feed a child for a month

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s hard to believe that children in our own community are going to bed hungry. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help.

Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club

Send all monetary donations to:

2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.

 

Donations always needed:

  • 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
  • Peanut Butter
  • Fruit Cups
  • Applesauce
  • Cereal (full size)
  • Pretzels
  • Cracker packs/Granola Bars
  • Zipper-lock bags
  • Paper Lunch Sacks
  • Peanuts
  • Apples
  • Seasonal Fruit
  • Sandwich bread

 

