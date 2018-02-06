10 Valentine’s day gift ideas for your man

Related Coverage Valentine’s Day date ideas from around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Show the special guy in your life some love with some sweet Valentine’s Day gift ideas. From the sentimental to the rustic, we’ve pulled together 10 gifts that you can order online today!

10 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Valentine’s Day Man Crate

Surprise your man with carefully crafted Man Crates! With products from Salami Bouquets to Whiskey Crates, there are plenty of options for manly gifts.

Valentine's Day is approaching faster than a Cupid's arrow. Read our gift guide and hit the bullseye for your guy. https://t.co/8UVNH3v6lI — Man Crates (@mancrates) February 1, 2018

Monogram Wallet

Get a perfectly personalized wallet for your man. A simple, classy monogrammed wallet!

6-Pack Greeting Card

If you’re gifting beer to your special someone, wrap it in something festive! Get a six-pack greeting card box to make your gift specially Valentine’s-Day-themed.

Love Book

Tell the story of your love! Create the characters, customize the pages, and gift your love a cartoon Love Book.

Do-it-Yourself Dinner

Surprise your sweetie with a romantic dinner with home-made cocktails, appetizers, and entrees. Use these great recipes from Good Housekeeping.

Photo Calendar

Social Print Studio offers personalized photo calendars. You can pull photos directly from Instagram so you can see all your cute couple selfies every month.

Valentine’s Day Toilet Paper

For the couple with a good sense of humor – buy your guy a roll of Valentine’s TP to tell him you love him “top to bottom.”

Personalized Cuff Links

There are plenty of fun crafts and personalized gifts you can find on Etsy, including cute, thoughtful, personalized cuff links for your man!

Ties & Socks

Keep it classic and gift your man with some matching ties and socks. You can stick to standard patterns or spice it up with some Valentine’s Day designs on Ties.com.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Get your man a hot and spicy gift! Uncommon Goods offers a DIY kit to make your own full-bodied hot sauce with chipotle and guajillo peppers.