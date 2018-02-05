Get free tax preparation help from AARP

Jennifer Feuerstein Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation help to anyone! And if you’re 50 and older and can’t afford a tax preparation service, we were made especially for you. We understand that retirement or other life changes may mean your taxes are a little more complicated now. With the help of our team of IRS-certified volunteers, we make it easy for you.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has more than 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers. There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services, and AARP membership is not required.

Find a Tax-Aide location near you.

Get Tax Help

