You’re invited: Eat Like Your Heart Depends on It- Preparing Heart Healthy Foods

HOLLAND, Mich.-Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Over 360,000 people die of coronary heart disease every year, equating to 1 in 7. To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, Holland Hospital is participating in American Heart Month. Eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and getting enough physical activity are just a few ways to lower your risk for heart disease and heart attack.

The community is invited to join Cardiologist William Frauenheim, MD, as he presents, Eat Like Your Heart Depends on It: Preparing Heart Healthy Foods. Dr. Frauenheim’s presentation is part of Holland Hospital’s monthly Physician Lecture Series and will feature a heart-healthy, informative look at how our food choices impact our heart health.

“It is not how well you eat, it is how much you eat, and ultimately a calorie is a calorie in the body. It’s important everyone understands that you have to balance what you take in with what you put out,” said Dr. Frauenheim.

Also joining Dr. Frauenheim will be Registered Dietitian, Lauren Hanson, preparing and sharing tasty recipes. Together, these experts will reveal healthy tips for fueling a healthy heart.

ATTEND FREE:

Where: Holland Hospital Conference Center

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018

Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be time for questions after the presentation. Participants can register by calling Holland Hospital’s Center for Good Health at (616) 394-3344 or by visiting hollandhospital.org.