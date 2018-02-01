Say “I do” at one of these picture perfect West MI wedding venues

West Michigan – There are a lot of components and moving parts when it comes to planning the perfect wedding. Luckily for you, you’re getting married in West Michigan, where your ideal wedding venue is just a short trip away. If you want a destination wedding, West Michigan has that too! You can easily find that special place, or visit your favorite vacation destination to tie the knot. No matter your wedding plans, start by planning your ceremony or reception right here in West Michigan!

Weddings in Southern West Michigan

Bell’s Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo is the perfect backdrop for your big day. Turn up the fun, and plan an event your friends and family are sure to talk about for years to come. Their back room boasts over 20 Bell’s beers on tap, state-of-the-art audio and visual capabilities, in-house catering perfect for any style, and an atmosphere that’s sure to wow your guests and keep them on the dance floor all evening long. Their event coordinator will work closely with you to design your event from start to finish, including layout, menu design, décor, and much more. Bell’s Eccentric Café offers plenty of convenient parking for your guests, and is walking-distance from some of the city’s finest lodging and hotel accommodations. Rest assured, Bell’s is proud to offer the highest quality beer, food, and service, a combination that is sure to take the worry out of your wedding planning.

Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo has opportunities for weddings, rehearsal dinners, and off-site catering. Arcadia has you covered with an array of private event options, with great food items available in all quantities, as well as a delicious selection of Arcadia Ales craft beer, house-made hard cider, and local wines.

The Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo is hosting the largest bridal show in southwest Michigan on Sunday, January 14th. Return to Kalamazoo the following week for the newest bridal show, MI Perfect Weddings, hosted at the Radisson Plaza Hotel on Sunday, January 21st. Get all your wedding planning information with these two great events!

The Saugatuck Antique Pavilion can help those getting married with their antique and collectable jewelry dealers carrying small collections of jewelry. Stop in and explore their 23,000-square-foot shop. They have a 20% off storewide sale scheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend, giving you extra bang for your buck.

Over the years, Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort in Augusta has learned one of their primary strengths is the ability to offer options. Are you picturing your first married kiss with a sweeping outdoor vista as your backdrop? The Tent at Stoatin Brae is an obvious choice. Maybe you’ve dreamt of a Country Club reception? Bedford Valley provides the exclusive feel you desire. Is the length of your guest list growing out of control? The Gull Lake View Clubhouse can accommodate both sides of the aisle. No matter what site you choose, know that Gull Lake View is deeply committed to providing first-class service and presenting quality grounds and facilities for your guests.

Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater is the perfect setting for your big day, if you’ve ever imagined having your wedding at a beautifully restored Michigan opera house. Step into the spotlight and take your vows on stage, while friends and loved ones fill the plush seats in the auditorium that accommodates up to 527 people. Rental also includes use of the lower level art gallery, which can accommodate small receptions. Tibbits will put you center stage for your wedding!

The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph has a banquet space, which can host a 300-person reception, with sites on their property for a ceremony as well! They even offer bride manicures and pedicures in their full service spa, the perfect way to get that pre-wedding glow. Check out their full offerings, and start planning today.

For the wedding day that will stand out as one of the most memorable days of your life, look no further than the W.K. Kellogg Manor House, the former estate of the Kellogg Company founder in Hickory Corners. The Manor House is located on beautiful Gull Lake, surrounded by gorgeous gardens and the picturesque natural landscape. The Kellogg Estate offers indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception locations, including the stately Manor House and the peaceful Lakeside Pagoda Garden.

Henderson Castle in Kalamazoo is a full time bed and breakfast, winery, historical spot, and events and wedding destination. Their most popular wedding package is the Ultimate Wedding package, which includes a 23 hour full rental of both the castle and Henderson Properties. For accommodations, receive 14 rooms for up to 30 people to spend the night and a hot breakfast for the bride, groom, and all of their overnight guests. The castle’s manicured landscaping is the perfect backdrop for any outdoor ceremony, and with this package, you’ll be able to wed in your own private castle setting.

Silo Banquets & Catering in Allegan is available for beautiful weddings year round! The venue has a modern interior with a backup generator, coat closet, and ballroom, but looks like a barn from the outside, giving it an outdoorsy feel. The Silo has its own plowing equipment, so that they can adapt to your wedding day’s conditions. Whether you’re getting married in the winter or planning for later in the year, Silo Banquets & Catering wants to help you tie the knot!

Shelbyville’s Bay Pointe Inn is a property that is truly gorgeous, and like no other in West Michigan. Showcasing an “Up North” feel without the long drive, their space is the perfect setting for a unique waterfront ceremony or reception. Located steps away from the lake, their space features glorious lawns, gardens, a waterfall, outdoor patio, and an amazing panoramic view of Gun Lake.

Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks savors celebrations. They have 2,500 square feet of open factory space that was once used for manufacturing corsets and buggy whips. The space is now available for parties, catered private dinners, private parties, and wedding receptions. The Still Room has a dining capacity of 100 and a reception capacity of 150. With private access to an outdoor patio, this event space is a charming, intimate space. For bigger events, Warren Hall is an expansive 8,000 square foot event space that blends a traditional rustic feel with modern amenities. A phenomenal bridal suite, catering kitchen, and a convenient elevator will make your experience the one you have dreamed about. With spaces for any occasion and party size, Journeyman Distillery is your next event space!

The Marshall area has a local tasting room that is the ideal place to start planning your wedding. The space includes floral arrangements, from bouquets to table centerpieces, all throughout the wedding space. The florists will specifically design to the wishes of the wedding party and work with you during the process.

River Country has two unique wedding venues for you to host your special day. The first venue specializes in outdoor, boutique weddings in a country setting. The newly restored rustic turn of the century barn has already played host to both weddings and receptions in 2017. Here, Mother Nature provides the canvas and oils, while the knowledgeable staff create the perfect setting. They also have a venue hosting vintage-style weddings, bridal showers, and chef dinners starting in March 2018. This grand historic home was built before the Civil War in 1854. It is truly a historic purist’s delight, steeped in local history and kept amazingly original through the years. From its breathtaking hallway and open staircase to its traditional early American floor plan, this home is a spectacular showplace.

Gather the benefits of a winter, spring or autumn wedding in Southwestern Michigan! More hotel room blocks and better rates make for a more affordable visit for your guests. An off-season wedding could mean better pricing at your venue, with more dates to select from. Make Southwest Michigan your place for venues, lodging, bakeries, table favors, bartending, florist, DJs, decor, photographer, spa services, and caterers! Find more planning material and help with the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council’s online wedding guide!

Weddings in Central West Michigan

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ludington and their local event center are excited to be your preferred venue of choice in 2018! Designed for destination weddings, the event center is the perfect venue for your entire wedding celebration, and when paired with a wedding block at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ludington, your guests will enjoy the convenience of being just steps away from the celebration!

Wheelhouse in downtown Grand Rapids has a private and semi-private room available for rehearsal dinners, wedding showers, and bachelorette parties. This venue accommodates up to 50 guests, and features floor-to-ceiling windows. Their experienced wait staff will provide full-service accommodations according to the needs of your event. Enjoy their affordable menu options made specially for your event, with a full list of artisan cocktails, Michigan craft beers, and wines. You can’t go wrong with what Wheelhouse has to offer!

The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is hosting their Downtown Market Wedding Showcase on Saturday, January 27th. Spend some time touring the beautiful event spaces, get a taste of the market’s preferred caterers, meet photographers and videographers, learn about entertainment options, and more. Come see the the event capabilities of the hottest wedding venue in town first hand with this event.

A Mt. Pleasant wedding venue can make your special day truly memorable. Whether you’re planning a quaint riverside ceremony or an extravagant hotel reception, you’ll find everything you need to make your wedding one of a kind. With a wide selection of picturesque venues, experienced staff, and accommodations for every affair, you won’t need to look any further! Not only does Mt. Pleasant offer a large variety of venues, but they are also situated in the center of Michigan, and only a short drive from almost anywhere in the lower peninsula. From shopping historic downtown to hiking scenic riverside trails, the area also provides endless options for things to do while your family and friends are here for your special day.

There are some beautiful spots to have your weddings in Mecosta County. Each provides event planning services, and will help plan your wedding or event from start to finish. They include peaceful and magnificent surroundings, which make for the ideal backdrop to your wedding day celebrations. The acclaimed culinary team specializes in creating tantalizing menus, artfully presented by their professional and courteous staff. If you’re in need or a wedding cake, a local bakery is sure to wow you with their offerings. Everything you need for your Michigan wedding can be found in Mecosta County!

The Muskegon Country Club has everything that you need to host your wedding and reception. Their gorgeous space entertains up to 275 guests, and can be separated into four different sections to best accommodate the size of party and type of event. The pre-function area welcomes you upon entering the banquet center, serving as a great room for cocktail parties and social hours before or after a main event. They would love to host your special event at SE4SONS Banquet Center, whether it’s a wedding, networking event, ceremony, gala, fundraiser, and everything in between.

A destination wedding in Muskegon County is an exciting, unique, and affordable way to say “I do.” Whether you choose a beautiful park with spectacular Lake Michigan views, a one-of-a-kind historic site, lakeside resort or an elegant hall for your ceremony, romance and travel go hand in hand when you pledge your heart on the “Midwest Riviera.” A destination wedding can involve just the two of you, a select handful of family and friends, or enough guests to constitute a vacation style family reunion. Many couples choose to keep the party going long after the nuptials, turning a day of celebration into a weeklong get-together. With 26 miles of unspoiled beachfront, dunes, parks, museums and exciting attractions, you’ve already arrived at the perfect honeymoon location. After the ceremony, stay and enjoy a deluxe Beachtown™ getaway for a fraction of the cost of a traditional wedding.

Weddings in Northern West Michigan

Island House Hotel is conveniently located in downtown Mackinac Island, across from the marina, allowing for stunning views and photographs for your ceremony, reception, or rehearsal dinner. Open with a picturesque ceremony on the terrace before moving to the veranda for cocktails while enjoying a panoramic view of downtown, the park, the fort, and an unparalleled water view. Follow it up with dinner and dancing in the historically chic 1852 Grill Room, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing an elegant backdrop to your event. Island House Hotel offers 94 guest rooms and family suites, two restaurants, heated pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, bicycle rentals, nightly bonfire, and stunning views from the veranda and terrace. This family-owned property is Mackinac Island’s oldest hotel, and it’s registered with Historic Hotels of America as a State of Michigan landmark.

The Inn at Stonecliffe is a unique and charming wedding venue on historic Mackinac Island. Outdoor ceremony locations include the Terrace Lawn, which overlooks the Straits of Mackinac and the Woodland Grotto, a secret garden with fountain and pond hidden in the middle of the woods. The Bridgeview Tent can hold receptions for up to 120 guests and is adjacent to the mansion manor that was built in 1904. This secluded and special spot on the island makes for memorable wedding!

The Harbour View Inn is located on Main Street on Mackinac Island, and provides an intimate setting for weddings of 40 people or less. Featuring a Victorian influence in décor and lush gardens, the inn creates a romantic and beautiful atmosphere for ceremonies and receptions.

With the breathtaking beauty of northern Michigan as the backdrop to your big day, your Crystal Mountain wedding will be sure to amaze both you and your guests. Whether you’re hosting 50 of your closest friends and family or 350, trust the dedicated staff at Thompsonville’s Crystal Mountain to help make all your dreams come true. From the moment you decide to get married on the mountain, your individual Crystal Mountain wedding coordinator will help guide you through the planning process.

Whether your wedding-day dreams look barefoot, button-down, or something in between, The Village at Bay Harbor in Bay Harbor offers the perfect location for you to say “I Do.” As one of the only locations in northern Michigan with a private beach venue, Bay Harbor offers beautiful ceremony and reception locations nestled along a five-mile Lake Michigan shoreline. From their location with dazzling turquoise waters, they provide outstanding wedding coordination services, exceptional lodging accommodations, and an escape for you and your guests as you enjoy the festivities of your beautiful day.

Castle Farms in Charlevoix has been hosting exceptional weddings for over a decade. The century-old stonework provides a dramatic backdrop for ceremonies and receptions. Arches found around every corner offer endless photo opportunities, while acres of manicured gardens attract butterflies and couples looking for a secluded kiss. The castle’s goal is to help your wedding live up to your dreams, and their expertise means they can make that dream become a reality. From garden rooms filled with light to regal stone walls and arched cathedral windows, each room presents countless opportunities to create your own unique style.

Do you know someone who recently got engaged? With the start of the new year, it’s time to start looking for a wedding venue, catering options, music or photographer. Did you know that Charlevoix is one of Michigan’s most popular wedding destinations? Whether you’re looking for a rustic barn, beach venue, or a modern fairytale castle, Charlevoix has the perfect event location for each couple.

Say I do at Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire! Destination weddings at Shanty Creek provide a setting that puts everyone at ease. Whether it’s a nearby church or outdoor ceremony on the resort’s grounds, the award-winning service staff and wedding coordinator will help plan the perfect day in an ideal up north Michigan setting. Located on 4,500 acres, just 30 miles northeast of Traverse City, Shanty Creek boasts three distinct villages, award-winning dining, live entertainment, and more outdoor recreation than you can possibly squeeze into a getaway.

Lying on the 45th parallel, Old Mission Peninsula stretches north 19 miles into the Grand Traverse Bay of Traverse City, and is only four miles wide at the broadest point. Its stunning appellation and proximity to Lake Michigan provide not only an ideal climate for growing varietal wine grapes, but a breathtaking destination as well. Picture one of nine distinct wineries as the backdrop to your destination wedding.

Make your wedding dreams come true at Evergreen Resort in Cadillac. Located in the heart of Northern Michigan, Evergreen offers an all-inclusive solution for your indoor or outdoor wedding and reception. Their wedding coordinator will work with you to customize all of the details for your special day. Wedding packages can be designed for any budget, and may include rehearsal dinner, reception, lodging, golf packages, and more! Make your dream a reality with a wedding at Evergreen Resort.

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was recently part of The Knot’s 2017 Best Wedding Destinations! For decades, the Grand Hotel has served as an exceptional locale for countless weddings. Today, they are well prepared to host your wedding with up to 450 guests. As a prime destination wedding spot, dates fill up fast. Make sure to make your reservations today by contacting the hotel!

After the ceremony is over, enjoy a honeymoon getaway to Terrace Inn in Petoskey. Their Cozy Couples Package includes a two night stay, wine tasting, a romantic dinner for two, and breakfast each morning. Weather depending, you can go on a horse drawn sleigh ride, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing right where you’re staying! The perfect wedding should be followed by the perfect honeymoon, and Terrace Inn welcomes any newlyweds looking for relaxation.

