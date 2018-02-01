Pet lovers: Chow Hound opens first Kalamazoo-area location

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOTV) – Grand Rapids-born and bred Chow Hound Pet Supplies is bringing its unique mix of premium pet foods, supplies, expert advice and personal service to pet owners in Portage in February. Chow Hound will open its first Kalamazoo-area store – and 10th in West Michigan – at 6749 South Westnedge Avenue, next to Target.

Our Portage Chow Hound is now open! Come visit us at 6749 S Westnedge Ave, next to Target and Part City — Chow Hound Pet (@ChowHoundPet) February 1, 2018

Chow Hound will celebrate their newest location with a Grand Opening Sale the weekend of February 10 & 11. Customers at all ten Chow Hound locations will save 10% off all dog food, cat food, and cat litter, 20% off almost everything else, and enjoy $5 self-serve dog washes for the weekend. On Saturday, February 10 at the Portage store only the first 25 customers will receive $10 gift cards and the first 50 will receive 5 lb. bags of Nature’s Window wild bird seed. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ten customers will win prizes of a 6-month supply of pet food; ten customers will win free self-service dog washes for 6 months; and vendors with goodies, samples, and product information will be on hand.

“Our goal since we opened our first store in Grand Rapids almost 30 years ago has been to earn the trust of pet owners and help them be successful pet parents,” said president and co-founder Greg Keane. “We look forward to meeting Kalamazoo pet owners and their pets, who are always welcome in our stores.”

Like all Chow Hound locations, the new Portage Chow Hound offers premium and specialty pet food and products, convenient self-service dog washing stations fully stocked with everything needed to keep dogs clean and fresh, and spacious cat adoption rooms housing adoptable cat and kittens from local rescue agencies.

Greg and Tyson Keane opened the first Chow Hound Pet Supplies in Grand Rapids in 1989; the retailer now has locations in Grand Rapids, Standale, Jenison, Wyoming, Holland, Grand Haven and Kalamazoo. To fulfill its core value of supporting people that serve pets in need, Chow Hound partners with Humane Societies, sanctuaries and other pet-related charities that serve West Michigan. Find out more at www.chowhoundpet.com.

