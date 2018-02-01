Cars, characters and culture – Maranda’s top picks for this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Discover What Drives You! This is the greatest annual opportunity to view your “next new car!” Car manufacturers from around the world will bring their finest traveling displays with new vehicles – including sedans, vans, SUV’s, trucks, hybrids and sports cars. Not only is the Auto Show the BEST place to shop and compare options for every day vehicles, it is also the first opportunity for West Michigan residents to see many of the most recently released or “soon to be released” models! Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thu, Feb 1: 11am-9:30pm

Fri, Feb 2: 11am-9:30pm

Sat, Feb 3: 10am-9:30pm

Sun, Feb 4: 10am-5pm

Admission:

Adults: $12 | Children 6-14: $5

Join CARE Ballet for a delightful performance of Cinderella. Artistic Director, Judy Genson, has condensed Prokofiev’s classic ballet into a family friendly, one-hour production, perfect for audiences of all ages! The ballet tells the familiar story of a beautiful young girl who is left behind as her stepmother and comedic stepsisters depart for a Grand Ball at the King’s palace. As a dark shadow passes over the Kingdom, Cinderella’s fairy godmother appears and with a wave of her magic wand mice become footmen, rats become beautiful horses, and Cinderella’s rags turn into a beautiful ball gown. The fairy tale unfolds complete with a carriage, a prince, and a glass slipper.

February 3 & 4, 2018

Performances at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

The timeless tale of a spunky young girl and a crafty wolf whose plans are foiled by a modern day twist. Featuring the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Saturday at 10:30am

DeVos Performance Hall

Tickets: $5

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Join the GRPM on Saturday, February 3, 2018 for the annual Ethnic Heritage Festival. The Festival is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home. The City of Grand Rapids and the surrounding region have a long standing history of diversity and various cultural traditions dating back from early explorers and fur traders, to modern day cultural rituals from new residents of the region.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and features a variety of organizations, performances, beer tastings and presentations. Event activities are included with general admission to the Museum. The Museum Café will feature ethnic food selections and a special International Beer Tasting will take place from 1-4 p.m. International Beer Tasting is $5 per person; must be 21 or older. Colorful performances will take place throughout the day in the Meijer Theater. See below for a schedule of performers!