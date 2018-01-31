Keeping kids in the game

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – ACL injuries are all too common for young athletes. Maranda stopped by Athletico Physical Therapy to find out what every parent needs to know to keep kids in the game.

Athletico’s ACL3P Program

Prevention

How it works:

  • Athlete will work with an Athletico Physical Therapist to strengthen the muscles around the knee, hip and core.
  • Athletes are asked to demonstrate tasks that include jumping, landing and other sport specific movements

Benefits:

  • Enhances agility, strength and mobility
  • Identifies and improves biomechanical flaws
  • Individualized injury reduction plan established

Progression

How it works:

  • Following surgery, athlete begins rehabilitation with a Physical Therapist

Benefits:

  • Decreases post-operative swelling and stiffness
  • Progressively enhances range of motion
  • Strengthens muscles around the knee, hips and core

Performance

How it works:

  • Enters into this sport-specific stage when athlete passes entry level criteria such as single legs hops and dynamic hip stability

Benefits:

  • Incorporates sport-specific drills/activities
  • Functional movements that allow the athlete to wean back into sports
  • Athlete safely returns to play with proper biomechanics

Athletico West Michigan Locations:

Cascade

  • 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
  • P: 616-977-5700
  • F: 616-942-7100

Kentwood

  • 6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
  • P: 616-649-1577
  • F: 616-710-3019

Knapp’s Corner

  • 1600 East Beltline Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
  • P: 616-818-0586
  • F: 616-818-0587

Walker

  • 2807 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
  • P: 616-828-1326
  • F: 616-228-9578
  • Dr. Hedlund Information
  • Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO

Orthopedic Associates of Michigan

1111 Leffingwell Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

http://www.oamichigan.com

Phone: 616-459-7101

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s