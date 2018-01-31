Keeping kids in the game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – ACL injuries are all too common for young athletes. Maranda stopped by Athletico Physical Therapy to find out what every parent needs to know to keep kids in the game.
Athletico’s ACL3P Program
Prevention
How it works:
- Athlete will work with an Athletico Physical Therapist to strengthen the muscles around the knee, hip and core.
- Athletes are asked to demonstrate tasks that include jumping, landing and other sport specific movements
Benefits:
- Enhances agility, strength and mobility
- Identifies and improves biomechanical flaws
- Individualized injury reduction plan established
Progression
How it works:
- Following surgery, athlete begins rehabilitation with a Physical Therapist
Benefits:
- Decreases post-operative swelling and stiffness
- Progressively enhances range of motion
- Strengthens muscles around the knee, hips and core
Performance
How it works:
- Enters into this sport-specific stage when athlete passes entry level criteria such as single legs hops and dynamic hip stability
Benefits:
- Incorporates sport-specific drills/activities
- Functional movements that allow the athlete to wean back into sports
- Athlete safely returns to play with proper biomechanics
Athletico West Michigan Locations:
Cascade
- 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- P: 616-977-5700
- F: 616-942-7100
Kentwood
- 6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
- P: 616-649-1577
- F: 616-710-3019
Knapp’s Corner
- 1600 East Beltline Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- P: 616-818-0586
- F: 616-818-0587
Walker
- 2807 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- P: 616-828-1326
- F: 616-228-9578
- Dr. Hedlund Information
- Dr. Erik Hedlund, DO
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
1111 Leffingwell Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Phone: 616-459-7101