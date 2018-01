GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Celebration! Cinema is giving you the chance to travel the world, without leaving West Michigan. It’s all part of their Explorer Series. You get a chance to view special films, some of which are created for IMAC and IMAX 3D.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Films include:

Hubble 3D

A Beautiful Planet

Born to Be Wild 3D

Jerusalem

National Park Adventures

To the Arctic 3D

Under the Sea 3D

For more events: https://celebrationcinema.com/events/