Go Red For Women February events

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV) – Heart disease unnecessarily claims the lives of about one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and lifestyle changes. American Heart Association is highlighting the fight against female heart disease in their Go Red For Women campaign, raising awareness to the cause by promoting the strong, passionate color of red. Here are a few ways you can ‘Go Red’ this February.

National Wear Red Day

Friday, February 2, 2018

Help the American Heart Association in their campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Go Red For Women encourages women to protect their heart health, be informed, and lead healthy lives. On February 2, 2018, break out all your red glam – clothes, shoes, accessories, makeup – and show your support for the Go Red For Women movement by wearing red that day. The American Heart Association hopes you’ll participate in the 14th annual Go Red For Women movement to help save women’s lives. For more information and downloadable materials, visit the Go Red For Women website.

Pink Goes Red, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Kalamazoo

Friday, February 2, 2018, 6:00-8:30 PM

Sigma Omega and Delta Sigma Theta are hosting their annual Pink Goes Red event. Women can participate in workshops to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle and learning the signs and symptoms of heart attacks or strokes. The event will also include an exercising class, so be ready to move! There is no cost to attend, but voluntary donations will be accepted.

Heart Truth: Macy’s Red Dress Collection 2018, Facebook Live

Thursday, February 8, 2018, Exclusive Coverage Begins at 8:00 PM

Macy’s is hosting an exclusive event where top designers, models, and celebrities show their support for women’s heart health during New York Fashion Week. The event is taking place in New Jersey, but you can tune into live coverage of the fashion show on Facebook at 8 pm.

2018 Kalamazoo Go Red For Women Luncheon, Radisson Plaza Hotel, Kalamazoo

Friday, February 9, 2018

Join Southwest Michigan women in raising awareness for heart disease at their annual Go Red For Women Luncheon. Their goal is to light the way for future generations and educate women on how to prevent heart disease.

2018 Grand Rapids Go Red For Women, 20 Monroe Live

Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Join Grand Rapids women in raising awareness for heart disease at their Go Red For Women Luncheon. Their goal is to encourage women and their families to take action and live a healthier lifestyle .

#GoRedGetFit Challenge

February 2018

Join the Go Red For Women in their #GoRedGetFit February Challenge. The challenge focuses on portion control and journaling daily meals, snacks, and exercises. Participants are encouraged to share their stories, advice, and tips on the #GoRedGetFit Facebook Page.