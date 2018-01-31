Eat healthy for the big game!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s almost time for the big game and Maranda found some healthy recipes with our friends at Priority Health.

Here’s some helpful tips:

Fill up on veggies by making your produce flavorful and fun. Serve up some Baked Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Sauce!

Link: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/buffalo-cauliflower-with-blue-cheese-sauce-3362800

Portions are key. Be your own ref and keep servings bite-sized.

Link:

http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/aida-mollenkamp/mexican-potato-skin-bites-recipe-1944282

Let’s be honest. It wouldn’t be a party without wings! Save yourself the mess by preheating the oven instead of frying. You’ll reduce fat and enjoy all the flavors.

Link: https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/crispy-baked-chicken-wings-388693

Go for the extra point and try a spin on your typical dip by using reduced fat cream cheese instead of regular, low sodium broth instead of oil and non-fat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream.

http://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/256971/slow-cooker-buffalo-chicken-dip/

And don’t forget to sip smarter! Staying hydrated staves off false hunger and can help reduce calorie consumption. Two sodas could mean more than 400 calories and 100 grams of sugar.