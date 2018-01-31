Crowned Free: paving the way for local survivors of human trafficking

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-Human Trafficking is an issue that’s not easy to talk about. But the truth is, it happens right here in our community. In fact, there are more than 2,400 children for sale on the internet in West Michigan alone, according to the Women At Risk website.

On January 24, 2018, Crowned Free, a local clothing lined designed to help local survivors of human trafficking, put on the Crowned Free Fashion Show at 20 Monroe Live. Click video above to watch.

About Crowned Free

Crowned Free’s passion is not only for fashion, but to raise awareness and empower women who have been rescued from sex trafficking. They do this by partnering with organizations focused on rebuilding and restoring the lives that have been stolen. Crowned Free is a for-profit business with a focus on giving back. The organization donates 15% of the profits to help rescued women. The main goal is to make a difference in the lives of women affected by the sex trade industry. ​

