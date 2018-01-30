‘Healthy’ Big Game party food ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Big Game is here and happening on our sister station WOOD TV8. WOTV 4 Women couldn’t be more excited. One of the best things about game day is the food! Since we’re trying to still hold ourselves accountable for our New Year’s goals we figured out how to ‘skinny’ up some classic game day foods. Less guilt with full flavor! Hope you enjoy.

You had us at Avacado! Take a modern twist on guac. with this recipe.This avacado feta crack dip only takes 20 minutes to whip up and it includes many ingredients you already have on hand.

By subbing light cream cheese and greek yogurt, this taco dip stays creamy and dreamy while cutting tons of calories. Find the recipe on Yellow Bliss Road.

Everyone loves a veggie pizza! Fresh, crunchy veggies with a kick of zesty ranch flavor. This is a Weight Watchers approved recipe, containing just 4 points per serving.

Instead of fried wings, these bites are baked saving you calories. You still get your rich bleu cheese dressing, but since it’s made with Greek yogurt, you can feel good about it. Find the recipe on Wholefully.

Ditch the sub platter and whip up these tasty low carb appetizers. Roll Italian meats with peppers, onions and seasoning. Perfect for game day.

This warm creamy dip is packed full of flavor. A combo of low fat cream cheese and greek yogurt create a rich dip that’s low on calories. Pair it with a bag of baked tortilla chips or cut veggies.