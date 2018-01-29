Holland Community Health Center: more than healthcare for local families

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-Each year, thousands of men, women and children who are un-insured and underinsured live without health care. But a unique program on the lakeshore gives families in vulnerable neighborhoods access to high-quality health care.

The Holland Community Health Center is a partnership between Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Medical Group. The bi-lingual team of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners and staff, work together to serve patients in need. The center opens its doors to 10,000 visits each year. Click video above to learn more.

CULINCARY CABARET BENEFIT

You’re invited to enjoy great eats while supporting the Holland Community Health Center, at the annual Culinary Cabaret. On Thursday, March 1, 2018, fill up on the finest cuisine prepared by premier chefs in the area. You’ll also have the opportunity to win luxury getaways, fine jewelry, state-of-the-art electronics and more. Proceeds will benefit the Holland Community Health Center. For tickets call 616-355-3975 or visit http://www.HollandHospital.org.