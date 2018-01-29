Celebrate Career and Technical Education Month with students in Ionia.

IONIA, MI – Students and faculty at Heartlands Institute of Technology will join others across the nation, during the month of February, to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month®. This year’s tagline is ‘Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow’! CTE Month provides Career and Technical Education programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how the CTE prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. Among the special activities scheduled are an Open House, February 15, 2018 from 4:00-7:00PM at 250 E. Tuttle Rd. Ionia, MI 48846.

Heartlands Institute of Technology is the Career Center for Ionia County students. The various programs include: Aviation, Computer Programming, Construction, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Diesel, Health Occupations, Healthcare Foundations, Machine Tool, Plant & Animal Science. Ionia County students have a wide range of opportunities to learn real world skills throughout their high school curriculum.

The community is invited to attend their Open House on February 15th from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM,

The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” said Ted Paton, principal of the school. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

For more information about Heartlands Institute of Technology, check out our website www.ioniaisd.org/cte