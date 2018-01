GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Not a snow bird traveling south for the winter? Then you know the wintery mess Michigan brings. Here are some basics to keep you safe when the roads aren’t.

Pack your car with blankets, food and water in case you get stranded.

Store jumper cables, ice scrapers and kitty litter in the trunk to keep your car ready for bad weather conditions.

And be sure to keep your car cleaned off. Dust off snow, scrape ice and keep headlights and tail lights cleared.