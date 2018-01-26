Valentine’s Day date ideas from around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is a great time to go out and celebrate with your sweetie or with your gal pals. We searched West Michigan for some fun events for your Valentine’s Day date. From Grand Rapids to the lakeshore you’ll find fun options everywhere. Check it out!

GRAND RAPIDS

Galentine’s Day Brunch, Lions & Rabbits

Saturday, February 3, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Come celebrate women entrepreneurs and positive female relationships with some headshots, design consultations, guest speakers, gift bags, and food! $25 – $75.

Grown Up Play Date, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Friday, February 9, 2018, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

The museum is open to adults only. Play life-size Candy Land, shrink-dinks, painting, and drinks. $35 per person.

Valent-ICE A World of Winter, Rosa Parks Circle

Friday, February 9 – Sunday, February 11, All Day.

This Downtown Grand Rapids event showcases 50+ ice sculptures, walking and running tours, live ice carvings, giveaways, and ice-skating. All activities are free.

Valentine’s Week Celebration, The BOB

Saturday, February 10 – Saturday, February 17.

All week, The BOB will be serving a specially crafted dinner for two. There will also be a comedy show and free vow renewal ceremonies. Dinner prices vary.

Ice Skating, Rosa Parks Circle

Wednesday, February 14, 11:00 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Enjoy some downtown skating with Rosa Park’s 2-for-1 Valentine’s Day special. $3 per couple.

Snowshoe with Your Sweetie, Blandford Nature Center Visitor’s Center

Wednesday, February 14, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Snowshoe through the romantic, candlelit woods with your loved one on an easy-paced winter hike. $15 – $24.

Valentine’s Day Chef Table, The Downtown Market Banquet Room

Wednesday, February 14, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Watch the Chef create five food servings and two cocktails for you and your partner to enjoy in a romantic candle-lit space. $150 per couple.

HOLLAND

Romantic Waterfront Dinner, Boatwerks

Wednesday, February 14, 11:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Valentine’s Day special with a Lobster Leet Fondue appetizer, Slow Roasted Prime Rib entree, and chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. Prices vary.

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Class – New Holland Brewing Company

Wednesday, February 14, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Learn how to make amazing cocktails and bring the recipe home with you! Bring a date, a friend, or alone. $20 per person.

Karaoke Night – Our Brewing Company

Wednesday, February 14, 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Bring your partner and sing your heart out! There’s no sign up required. Free.

Jake’s Women, Holland Civic Theatre

Thursday, February 15 – Saturday February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Watch the local production of Jake’s Women, a comedic portrayal of the world of modern relationships. $18 per person.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Valentine’s Day Dinner, Henderson Castle, Kalamazoo

Saturday, February 10, Sunday, February 11, & Wednesday, February 14, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday with a special 7-Course meal at Southwest Michigan’s romantic castle venue. $70 per meal.

Valentine Card Hand-Lettering Workshop, Curate and Company, Kalamazoo

Monday, February 12, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Learn how to make your own hand-lettered sentiments from hand-lettering expert and host, Daitlyn Terpstra. This event is a Galentine’s Celebration. $40 per person.

Singing Valentine, Greater Kalamazoo Area

Wednesday, February 14, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Serenade your loved one with a surprise performance from Kalamazoo Mall City Harmonizers. A Barbershop Quartet will surprise your loved one anywhere, sing them two love songs, and present a red rose and a personalized card. $50.

Hot Date Night, Glass Art Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 14, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Get creative in this 2-hour long, couples-oriented event where you and your date create glass-blowing and kiln-fusing projects. $100 per couple.

Couples Paint Party, Brite Eyes Brewing, Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 14, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Paint canvases with your date! Both canvases combine to create one unified masterpiece. $35 per person.

Valentine’s Day Skate Date, Millenium Park Ice Rink, Portage

Wednesday, February 14, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Grab your partner for some private skating, live music, and dinner on the ice! Reservations required. $20 per person.

K Wing’s Game, Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 14, 7:00 p.m.

Watch the annual For the Cure Game. The ice at Wings Event Center is dyed pink to honor breast cancer survivors and to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Stick it to Cancer Ticket Package: $35 / 4 people, 10% of proceeds donated.

Love Is Concert, First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 14, 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of songs and sweets that celebrate love. The Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, Kalamazoo Male Chorus, and Kalamazoo College Singers will perform songs from different genres and generations that all celebrate love. Students $5, Adults $18-29, VIP $40.

**Did we miss something fun? Email us info about your Valentine’s Day events and offerings and we’ll add you to the list! Email us at info@wotv4women.com