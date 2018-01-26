Calling all brides: Winter bridal show at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Let your wedding planning begin at the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan, January 27, 2018 at the DeVos Place, downtown Grand Rapids from 11am – 4pm. A must see show for the bride-to-be and her groom!

A variety of vendors will be available face-to-face at this Bridal Show, showcasing the newest colors and trends, unique floral and décor, elegant reception table ideas, food & cake sampling, interactive entertainment, and elaborate wedding gowns tailored to every brides unique personality.

Runway Fashion Show – Saturday at 1pm . Wedding Dresses at this year’s fashion show will be presented by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear, showcasing designs with you in mind. Caela Scott hand selects all of their designer wedding dresses, allowing you the advantage of trying on many different styles ranging from classic to romantic and modern to glamorous. Their bridal boutique offers mother of bride dresses and formalwear for the groom, taking care of all your wedding attire needs.

Ice Sculptures LTD will have two new entertainment booth concepts for weddings on display. These booths create memories with a revolutionary interactive wedding enhancement that produces a personalized gift for each guest. Must see!

A stunning wedding reception tent will be featured at the show by The Rental Company, giving the bride a vision for her dream wedding. The artistic floral creations, décor and elaborate color ideas will be designed by Creative Events Floral & Design. The Rental Company and Creative Events will bring this beautiful reception display to life, both of these West Michigan professionals are ready to make your vision a reality!

Feature vendors and displays include:

Wedding Gowns – Bridal Party and Mother Dresses

Men’s Tuxedos & Suits

Floral & Décor

Wedding Rings & Jewelry

Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party

Tent & Party Rentals

Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues

Cakes, Pies, Cupcakes & Gourmet Desserts

Photography & Videography

Bridal Gift Registry

DJ’s & Music

Hotel & Lodging

Catering Services

Cookware & Culinary

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Horse Drawn Carriage – on display

Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings

Limousines & Party Bus

Re-purposed Wedding Garments

Brides can sign up for a number of door prizes. Drawings will be held at the end of the fashion show.

The Winter Bridal Show is scheduled from 11am – 4pm on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Public is invited. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.KohlerExpo.com. For additional information and $2 off discount coupon, please visit www.KohlerExpo.com. Heated parking is conveniently located underneath DeVos Place off the Michigan Street entrance. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/360265627765178/

Be our “Bride of the Month”! Email us at info@wotv4women.com to learn more about how your big day can be featured.