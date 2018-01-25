A Princess Party, Rapunzel on Stage and Winter Fun with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.
Grand Haven Winterfest
Friday:
- Art Reception: 5pm-8pm – Tri-Cities Historical Museum at 200 Washington
- Cardboard Sled Build Night: 5pm-8pm at Mary A.White Gymnasium
- Intergalactic Human Sled Race: races begin at 8pm – Harborfront parking lot
Saturday:
- Kid’s Day: 12pm–3pm (Tri-Cities Family YMCA). Creative projects, hamster/gerbil race, snow angel contest and more!
- Imagination Station Fundraiser Kick-off Event: 2pm–7pm (Grand Haven Eagles Club)
- Outdoor Ice Cream Eating Contest: 4pm. (Harborfront Parking Lot) During the Bonfire Bash participants enter to eat as much ice cream as they can without out using their hands! Over a dozen bonfire pits are also set up for marshmallow and hot dog roasting in the middle of downtown!
- Sleepwalker Run: 6pm (Washington Ave.) The entire community is invited to run through Grand Haven’s heated streets in pajamas!
- Sleepwaker 2.62: 6:30pm (Downtown GH) This family friendly 2.62 mile jaunt in pajamas takes runners up Washington, around town, and back again.
- Family dog pull: 9:30am-11am (Mulligan’s Hollow). Bring a sled and your best-four legged friend!
- Cardboard Sled Race: 11am (Mulligan’s Hollow). Homemade cardboard sleds compete for best designs and speed as they race down the ski hill!
- Snowboard & Ski Competition: 1pm-3pm (Mulligan’s Hollow)
Princess Party
- Saturday 11am-noon
- Sparta Civic Center – 75 North Union
- Sparta
- $8 per single ticket on line, $10 cash at the door day-of event
Saturday 10am-5pm
DeVos Place
Adults: $7, children 3-15: $3
- Zip line (weight restrictions: 60 pound minimum – 250 pound maximum)
- Cow Belly Bounce House
- Inflatable Obstacle Course
- 40 ft. Art Wall by The Goddard School
- Mechanical Surfboard by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
- GaGa Pit by Camp Henry
- Bounce House
- Snowflake Station
- Magician
- Berlin Race Car and Mini-Wedge
- Puppet Theatre – live performances
- Music Performances – drums for kids
- Rock Wall
- Boat Display – fish for a prize
- Home Depot “Kids Workshop”
- Human Foosball by Rebounderz
- Petting Zoo – Live Animals
- Toddler Zone by Developmental Enhancement
- Giant Slide
- LEGO Build Area
- Face Painting by Milk Means More
- Balloon Twisting by AppleTree Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
- Martial Arts & Self Defense
- Reptile & Amphibian Exhibit by New Branches Charter Academy
- Henna Tattoos
- Fire Truck | Police Car | Ambulance
- Smoke House – fire safety
- Character Sightings
- Fun Bucket Prizes (winners every hour!)
Ballet Kalamazoo’s performance of Rapunzel-A Fairy Tale Ballet
- Saturday 7pm
- Chenery Auditorium
- Tickets: $10-$15