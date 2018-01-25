A Princess Party, Rapunzel on Stage and Winter Fun with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Friday:

Art Reception: 5pm-8pm – Tri-Cities Historical Museum at 200 Washington

Cardboard Sled Build Night: 5pm-8pm at Mary A.White Gymnasium

Intergalactic Human Sled Race: races begin at 8pm – Harborfront parking lot

Saturday:

Kid’s Day: 12pm–3pm (Tri-Cities Family YMCA). Creative projects, hamster/gerbil race, snow angel contest and more!

Imagination Station Fundraiser Kick-off Event: 2pm–7pm (Grand Haven Eagles Club)

Outdoor Ice Cream Eating Contest: 4pm. (Harborfront Parking Lot) During the Bonfire Bash participants enter to eat as much ice cream as they can without out using their hands! Over a dozen bonfire pits are also set up for marshmallow and hot dog roasting in the middle of downtown!

Sleepwalker Run: 6pm (Washington Ave.) The entire community is invited to run through Grand Haven’s heated streets in pajamas!

Sleepwaker 2.62: 6:30pm (Downtown GH) This family friendly 2.62 mile jaunt in pajamas takes runners up Washington, around town, and back again.

Family dog pull: 9:30am-11am (Mulligan’s Hollow). Bring a sled and your best-four legged friend!

Cardboard Sled Race: 11am (Mulligan’s Hollow). Homemade cardboard sleds compete for best designs and speed as they race down the ski hill!

Snowboard & Ski Competition: 1pm-3pm (Mulligan’s Hollow)

Saturday 11am-noon

Sparta Civic Center – 75 North Union

Sparta

$8 per single ticket on line, $10 cash at the door day-of event

Saturday 10am-5pm

DeVos Place

Adults: $7, children 3-15: $3

Zip line (weight restrictions: 60 pound minimum – 250 pound maximum)

Cow Belly Bounce House

Inflatable Obstacle Course

40 ft. Art Wall by The Goddard School

Mechanical Surfboard by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

GaGa Pit by Camp Henry

Bounce House

Snowflake Station

Magician

Berlin Race Car and Mini-Wedge

Puppet Theatre – live performances

Music Performances – drums for kids

Rock Wall

Boat Display – fish for a prize

Home Depot “Kids Workshop”

Human Foosball by Rebounderz

Petting Zoo – Live Animals

Toddler Zone by Developmental Enhancement

Giant Slide

LEGO Build Area

Face Painting by Milk Means More

Balloon Twisting by AppleTree Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool

Martial Arts & Self Defense

Reptile & Amphibian Exhibit by New Branches Charter Academy

Henna Tattoos

Fire Truck | Police Car | Ambulance

Smoke House – fire safety

Character Sightings

Fun Bucket Prizes (winners every hour!)

Saturday 7pm

Chenery Auditorium

Tickets: $10-$15