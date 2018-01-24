Helping children find forever homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The children in our community are the future of our world and one organization is doing so much to help children in crisis find forever homes. Bethany Christian Services aims to strengthen the biological family and support the child through this crisis, so that the child can return home to a safe and nurturing family. Sometimes this involves providing quality temporary care for these children while their biological family heals and gets ready to reunite with their child.

Bethany Christian Services offers a large continuum of services, whether it’s a family in crisis who need help to children who have been removed from their home for abuse or neglect and have been placed with a foster care family to helping refugees fleeing their countries for a better life here.

Do you have the capacity within your family and your heart to help one of these children in need? Bethany offers many opportunities to provide care for these children. Watch the video above and check out Bethany’s website to learn more about fostering a child.