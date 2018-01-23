Gazelle Girl Sweat Crawl – sign up now!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)   Join Gazelle Girl for a Sweat Crawl Holland Edition on Saturday, February 10 from 10am-2pm. This crawl includes 4 stops, and half off lunch at CoreLife Eatery for a completion celebration.

The 4 stops include:

  • MVP Holland – R30-Spin
  • Simio Health Services – Zumba
  • 4g Athletic – Jenison location FLOW yoga, by race director, Holly Visser
  • Completion Celebration at CoreLife Eatery for lunch

The Sweat Crawl – Holland Edition registration fee is $15.00 and includes all entry fees for studios and half off meal at CoreLife.

  • MVP Holland start 10:30am -11:15am
  • Simio Health Services start 11:45am -12:30pm
  • 4g Athletic – Jenison location start at 1:15pm-2pm
  • Lunch at CoreLife Eatery (Grandville, MI) 2:15/2:30pm

