Gazelle Girl Sweat Crawl – sign up now!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Join Gazelle Girl for a Sweat Crawl Holland Edition on Saturday, February 10 from 10am-2pm. This crawl includes 4 stops, and half off lunch at CoreLife Eatery for a completion celebration.
The 4 stops include:
- MVP Holland – R30-Spin
- Simio Health Services – Zumba
- 4g Athletic – Jenison location FLOW yoga, by race director, Holly Visser
- Completion Celebration at CoreLife Eatery for lunch
The Sweat Crawl – Holland Edition registration fee is $15.00 and includes all entry fees for studios and half off meal at CoreLife.
- MVP Holland start 10:30am -11:15am
- Simio Health Services start 11:45am -12:30pm
- 4g Athletic – Jenison location start at 1:15pm-2pm
- Lunch at CoreLife Eatery (Grandville, MI) 2:15/2:30pm