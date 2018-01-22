Photos: Maranda Beautiful U event 2018

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: Mike Buck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On January 22, 2018 Maranda assembled over a hundred middle school girls at Ferris State University in downtown Grand Rapids for a day of girl power and empowerment. Attendees got the chance to listen to powerful presentations, exercises with Priority Health, personality tests with Wedgewood Christian Services and so much more! This event was made possible from Maranda and her generous partners.  Check out the pictures from this amazing event.

Maranda Beautiful U event 2018

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s