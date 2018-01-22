Photos: Maranda Beautiful U event 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On January 22, 2018 Maranda assembled over a hundred middle school girls at Ferris State University in downtown Grand Rapids for a day of girl power and empowerment. Attendees got the chance to listen to powerful presentations, exercises with Priority Health, personality tests with Wedgewood Christian Services and so much more! This event was made possible from Maranda and her generous partners. Check out the pictures from this amazing event.
Maranda Beautiful U event 2018
Maranda Beautiful U event 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Bachelor 2018 contestants
-
Bachelor 2018 contestants
-
Mel Trotter Turkey Drop 2016
-
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos
-
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos
-
Photos: WOTV Idol auditions
-
My ABC WOTV 4 crashes Bachelorette Finale watch party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Find your Storm Team 8 photo