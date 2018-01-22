Keep your family healthy this flu season

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity across the U.S., including Michigan.

Today, we have Elizabeth from Spectrum Health MedNow with us. Local hospitals, including Spectrum Health, are trying to reduce the number of visitors coming to their hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Symptoms

  • Fever, cough, runny nose
  • Body aches, headache
  • Chills and fatigue
  • Sometimes diarrhea & vomiting

MedNow

  • Non-emergency telemedicine sevices
  • More than 20,000 patient encounters
  • $45 for a video visit
  • Call 844.322.7374
  • Or download the MedNow app

