GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda recently visited Rockford High School as students gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King Junior Day. They talked frankly about racism in their lives and in schools and how it impacts them. Students said it was a great opportunity to learn more about each other and get past their differences to come together to figure out what they do have in common. Students discussed how working together can help unify their community.

