Run for a cause at the Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 41st annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run happens the second Saturday of May, and this year they have partnered with great charities. One charity that will benefit from the race this year is Meals on Wheels. There are several ways to get involved with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan as you train for the race. For example, you can join the Meals on Wheels Running Team or join as a volunteer at their station during the race.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan works to provide quality nutrition services in Kent and Allegan Counties. Last year alone, they served 6,528 seniors. Right now one in six seniors in our community are struggling to put food on the table, so teaming up with the Fifth Third Riverbank run to help spread awareness is crucial to the organization.