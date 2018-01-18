Make a difference, be a mentor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) January is National Mentoring Month, a time to focus attention on the need for mentors in our community. Wedgwood Christian Services is all about transforming lives and their Lunch Buddy program is making a difference. The program involves young professionals volunteering to spend time with some of the kids undergoing treatment at Wedgwood. The businessmen and women have lunch with the kids, talk to them, and get to know them in a casual environment. The adults say the program has been a gift for them because they see how the kids react to meeting new people and having adults who are interested in their lives.

To help make a difference in kids’ lives, check out Wedgwood’s volunteer opportunities.

Star 105.7 – Mac and Shmitty