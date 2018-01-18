Globetrotters, Griffins and Pronto Pups make for a great winter weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Saturday, at noon through Sunday at 10pm at Rosa Parks Circle

Skate around the clock with the Griffins players. 10pm Saturday until 10pm Sunday

Sled dogs – noon-6pm Saturday

Photos with the Calder Cup – Noon-6pm Sunday

Winter sports demonstrations 1pm-6pm Saturday

Family activity tent – Noon-4pm Saturday

Free admission – skating fee: $3 adults, $1 kids/free skate rental

Help raise money for the Griffins Youth Foundation

The original Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2018 World Tour to Van Andel Arena against the Washington Generals.

Sunday at 2pm

Tickets from $25

Big weekend for the Kalamazoo K-Wings

Saturday night is Marvel night with Iron Man and Thor

Tickets: $12.50

Doors open at 6pm

Puck drops at 7pm

Sunday is Power Rangers Night!

3pm game

Post game skate – skate rental $3

Come and get your Pronto Pup fix during their annual Winter Weekend! Each year, the owners choose a local cause to contribute proceeds from the weekend to. Make sure to order enough to hold you over until the open for the season in the Spring!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11am-8pm

Cash sales only

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back with an all-NEW show for 2017-2018! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its third year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to your town with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY!, Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day… a royally great time!

Saturday at 2pm

Saturday, January 20

10am-1pm

Grab your family and come enjoy the second annual Nature Day at the Downtown Market with the Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Kent District Library, Casa La Parrot, and Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd.

Come experience animals up close, learn interesting facts about their habitats and enjoy Greenhouse activities.