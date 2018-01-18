Flip to focus! How gymnastics is good for the body and brain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you know gymnastics is good for the body and good for the brain?

Flips into Focus

Any time a child participates in activities that require moving large muscles and the compression of joints, this is referred to as heavy work. Heavy work is a term used in the therapy world to describe the types of activities that help focus the brain. Vaulting, hanging, ﬂipping, climbing, and leaping are examples of phenomenal heavy work opportunities for children. Focusing with ease leads to learning with ease.

Roll into Reading

Brain connections are made through the activation of an important system that lies deep within the inner ear. This system is called the vestibular (ves-tib-u-lar) system and is the Olympic gold winner when it comes to brain development. Working in tandem with the brain, the vestibular system integrates auditory, visual, and tactile input. Speciﬁc types of movement common to gymnastics help the vestibular system develop properly. These include the back and forth movement in swinging, the rotational movement as in twisting, and the up and over movement used for rolling.

Magnificent moves for Math

Math is a spatial sport! The more children move in different ways, the more connections are made in the brain that improve spatial awareness. For children to be able to understand mathematical equations and geometric principles, they need good spatial skills. All gymnastics moves improve body awareness and wire the brain for math success.