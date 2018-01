GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The original Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2018 World Tour to Van Andel Arena against the Washington Generals. Maranda got a chance to meet one of the players, Buckets Blakes, as he visited the Grand Rapids Public Museum and showed off some ball handling wizardry to students.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

You can see the Globetrotters in action this weekend at Van Andel Arena.

Sunday at 2pm

Tickets from $25