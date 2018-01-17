Win a makeover by Charity Christine Salon: giving more than great looks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-She was an Olympic hopeful, succeeding in school and on track scholarship at Davenport University. However, an unexpected event resulted in a hold on academics and a lost scholarship. Through hard work and determination, she beat the odds. Now the local entrepreneur is using her talent to give back. Her salon, Charity Christine Salon, is making a difference. Click video to see the story.

Charity Christine salon is giving 3 women the opportunity to win a free makeover including hairstyle of their choice, full makeup and lashes. For a chance to win-visit Charity Christine Facebook page, and comment why you deserve win!