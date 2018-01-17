Big honors for Kent District Library

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)  – The executive director of the Kent District Library has received a national honor. Lance Werner has been named the top librarian in the nation by Library Journal! The 2018 Librarian of the Year award honors a professional librarian for outstanding achievement and accomplishments. And what’s really cool is that Werner is the first – and only – Michigan librarian to win the Librarian of the Year award.

Among the accomplishments under Werner’s leadership:

  • Kent District Library has become the first public library in the state to offer e-magazines, e-movies, e-comics and streaming video games free of charge
  • It has extended the reach of technology by circulating iPads and wireless hotspots community-wide.
  • And has installed a collection of Little Free Libraries around Kent County. There are currently 14, which are housed in community centers, senior centers, parks and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s