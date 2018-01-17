Big honors for Kent District Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The executive director of the Kent District Library has received a national honor. Lance Werner has been named the top librarian in the nation by Library Journal! The 2018 Librarian of the Year award honors a professional librarian for outstanding achievement and accomplishments. And what’s really cool is that Werner is the first – and only – Michigan librarian to win the Librarian of the Year award.

Among the accomplishments under Werner’s leadership:

Kent District Library has become the first public library in the state to offer e-magazines, e-movies, e-comics and streaming video games free of charge

It has extended the reach of technology by circulating iPads and wireless hotspots community-wide.

And has installed a collection of Little Free Libraries around Kent County. There are currently 14, which are housed in community centers, senior centers, parks and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.