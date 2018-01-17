A fashion show with a positive learning experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Teenage years are a crucial time for people to find themselves. A program called Pure Passion for Fashion (P2) through Wedgwood Christian Services encourages the importance of positive decision making, self-image, and healthy relationships for teenagers. P2 presents a fashion show at the Beautiful U event every year. This year Maranda got to go along with some of the teens that went shopping at Meijer.

P2 can help teens find themselves in an appropriate way. The goal is to empower students to feel confident about themselves, have fun, and have good self-esteem. It teaches them to find their passion and spend their energy and time pursuing that. The information is presented in a way teens can relate to, with video, dramas, and a fashion show.