Pillow talk for a better night’s sleep

Sometimes people can either have a hard time falling asleep at night or experience wakefulness due to various aches and pains in the body. Here are a few tricks to try using your pillows to help you get a better night's sleep.

Back Pain – try using an extra pillow under knees to create a soft bend in knees. Shoulder pain – Try holding pillow on chest with arms crossed over it. Hip or back pain – Try side lying and place pillow between knees.

Always remember to set your self up right for a good nights sleep by reducing electronic use after dark, keeping room lights lower as it become darker outside and avoid stimulants like caffeine and even depressants like alcohol closer to bed time. A cup of herbal tea with a book sets a relaxing tone for rest and maybe even treating yourself to a hand or foot massage before bed. Getting a good night’s sleep is important to your overall health and is also the time that your body uses for the healing process. Rest well my friends.