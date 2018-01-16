12 West Michigan restaurants where you can get birthday freebies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) What’s better on your birthday than a free birthday treat? Here is a list of 12 eateries in West Michigan that offer something special on your birthday.

Starbucks: Join My Starbucks Rewards to get a free drink or treat for your birthday.

Denny’s: Show your ID to receive a free Grand Slam on your birthday.

IHOP: Join their Pancake Revolution and get a free meal on your birthday.

Firehouse Subs: Sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday to get a free medium sub on your birthday or in the following six days.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Join Moe’s eWorld to get a free birthday burrito.

Red Robin: Join Red Robin Royalty for a free birthday burger.

Houlihan’s: Join their email list for a free entrée on your birthday.

P.F. Chang’s: Join P.F. Chang’s Preferred for a free appetizer or dessert during your birthday month.

The Gilmore Collection: Sign up for Gregslist Birthday Rewards and get a free entrée on the day of your birthday with the purchase of a second entrée. Valid at Blue Water Grill, The B.O.B., Bostwick Lake Inn, Flat River Grill, The Kirby House, Mangiamo!, Nick Fink’s, Red Jet Café, and Rose’s Express. Receive a complimentary dessert at Rose’s.

The Chop House: Receive up to 50% off total food portion of bill on the day of your birthday. Discount depends on number of people in your party.

San Chez a Tapas Bistro: Receive free tapas on your birthday when you sign up for the email list.

Cold Stone Creamery: Join the eClub to get a buy one, get one coupon for your birthday.