Free preschool for qualifying 4 year olds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Early childhood education is crucial for children to be ready for kindergarten and the Great Start Readiness Program has preschools across Kent County and beyond.

Their creative curriculum is researched-based and provides opportunities for children to develop in many areas including social/emotional growth, language, literacy, mathematics, science and social studies.

Parents…now is your chance to get free preschool for your 4-year-olds.

Spots open now

Must apply by January 31

Call: 616-447-2409