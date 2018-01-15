Fifth Third Bank empowering our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third Bank is doing more to help nonprofit groups in West Michigan through their Strengthening Our Community. These grants provide meaningful support to the efforts of nonprofit organizations to build and maintain strong, vibrant communities and that provide pathways to opportunity in our community.

Recently, Fifth Third Bank awarded three nonprofit organizations with Strengthening Our Communities grants. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, the Literacy Center of West Michigan and Start Garden received a combined $250,000. The organizations plan to use the grants in a wide range of ways to benefit the community: expanding financial literacy materials and curriculum, increasing homeownership opportunities, improving social conditions and encouraging entrepreneurship in underrepresented communities.