GRAND RAPIDS, (WOTV) – During these cold winter months – it’s nice to have something warm to enjoy after a day out sledding or playing outside. Maranda got some great ideas from Cortney from Milk Means More.

Recipe for Cherry Cordial Cocoa

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/cherry-cordial-cocoa/

Recipe for Tumeric Chai Latte

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/turmeric-chai-latte/