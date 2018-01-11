Registration is open for the 41st Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you make a New Years Resolution to live a healthier life? Signing up for the 41st Fifth Third Riverbank Run on May 12th is a good first step. There are 2 registration parties being held this week.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Thursday, January 11

5pm-7pm

Craig’s Cruisers (5730 Clyde Park Ave, Wyoming)

Friday, January 12

5pm-7pm

Craig’s Cruisers (651 Chicago Dr, Holland)

$5.00 off all event fees

Free training t-shirt to the first 200 people to register for any event on May 12, 2018

Free pizza buffet and beverage