‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball: fun and philanthropy at annual bash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-A charity event benefiting Kitchen Sage was held at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday night. The ‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball theme centered around the hit movie Grease, staring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The annual FUNdraiser is the brainchild of Tommy Fitzgerald. The proceeds went to benefit Kitchen Sage, a culinary training program for at-risk youth. Hundreds of party-goers dressed in their favorite themed attire and hit the dance floor to tunes from the band, Nine Mile Smile. This year marks the 9th year for the annual bash.

