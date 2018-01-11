‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball: fun and philanthropy at annual bash

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-A charity event benefiting Kitchen Sage was held at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday night. The ‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball theme centered around the hit movie Grease, staring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The annual FUNdraiser is the brainchild of Tommy Fitzgerald. The proceeds went to benefit Kitchen Sage, a culinary training program for at-risk youth. Hundreds of party-goers dressed in their favorite themed attire and hit the dance floor to tunes from the band, Nine Mile Smile. This year marks the 9th year for the annual bash.

Get involved with Kitchen Sage

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s